Stark divide has emerged between country's elite class, broader populace in US

(MENAFN) As the United States grapples with pressing issues ranging from climate change to education, a stark divide has emerged between the country's elite class and the broader populace. This two-tier nation is marked by a significant disparity in viewpoints, with the top one percent expressing opinions that diverge so sharply from the status quo that it threatens to further polarize the nation.



The Committee to Unleash Prosperity (CUP) defines the elite as individuals with at least one post-graduate degree, an annual income of USD150,000 or more, and residence in high-population areas, particularly urban coastal zones like New York City, Boston, and Los Angeles.



These high-achievers, often products of prestigious Ivy League universities such as Harvard, Cornell, Yale, and Princeton, are increasingly associated with woke ideology.



One notable aspect of the elite's perspective is their apparent hypocrisy, exemplified by their outspoken support for initiatives like embracing unconventional dietary choices, advocating for undocumented immigrants, promoting the concept of 15-minute cities, and championing the idea of owning nothing – all while insisting on maintaining happiness. This mindset has garnered attention and scrutiny, particularly as it contrasts sharply with the values and concerns of a broader segment of the population.



The elite's influence extends beyond rhetoric, with their actions contributing to the divide. Their penchant for emitting significant carbon dioxide as they attend high-profile events like the annual Davos gathering in Switzerland, often via private jets and luxury yachts, further underscores the contrast between their privileged lifestyles and the challenges faced by ordinary citizens.



This article delves into the implications of the growing rift between the elite and the general population, exploring how differing perspectives on crucial issues could impact the nation's unity and governance. As the nation grapples with these disparities, understanding the mindset and actions of the elite becomes imperative for addressing the widening gap and fostering a more inclusive and cohesive society.





