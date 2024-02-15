Stellantis Employees Rewarded Nearly €1.9 Billion Worldwide For 2023 Performance, Totaling €6 Billion Since Company Creation



Variable pay and profit-sharing* packages reflect 2023 global financial results and performance of each country in their respective demanding and competitive contexts

Additional Company matching contribution through new employee share purchase plan - Shares to Win - launched in late 2023 in France and Italy; expanding to up to 242,000 eligible employees in 2024

Stellantis'“pay for performance” strategy recognizes employees' achievements and commitment with an extra payout of €87 million this year Sharing the financial success with employees is an essential element in building Stellantis' culture and achieving the Dare Forward 2030 strategy targets

AMSTERDAM, February 15, 2024 – Stellantis today announced it will distribute nearly €1.9 billion this year based on the Company's 2023 financial results and achievements at both global and local levels, recognizing the performance and commitment of its employees worldwide. Since its creation just over three years ago, Stellantis has distributed €6 billion to its global employee base.

Since 2021, the Company has been committed to sharing its success with employees, reinforcing its“Care” pillar, dedicated to its employees, its customers, and its carbon net zero objective.

Employees are the heart of Stellantis' performance. In 2023, approximately 95% of its employees around the world benefited from a“pay for performance” approach, which recognizes their contribution to the Company's success.

This approach is the result of constructive dialogue with the unions in the countries where Stellantis operates, as well as the willingness to propose a compensation and benefits policy that is fair and based on market practices.

To engage employees more closely in the Company's success, last year Stellantis launched the“Shares to Win” employee share purchase plan in Italy and France, as a pilot initiative, with a €1,000 matching contribution offered by the Company. Stellantis plans to extend this program to 242,000 eligible employees worldwide in 2024, with the same incentive guiding principles.

“In a highly demanding and competitive context, all Stellantis employees can be proud of what we have been building together over the last three years, and I want to warmly thank each of them for this,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.“We delivered strong Company performance results, allowing us to distribute nearly €1.9 billion in profit sharing and variable bonuses for the third consecutive year. These profit sharing and variable payout programs are more than a reflection of our employees' performance and achievements, they are the fair recognition of their commitment to succeed as one team.”

