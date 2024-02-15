Innovations Driving The Smart Home Security Market: A Global Industry Report Overview

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart Home Security Market Size

The increase in awareness and concern about home security, and the surge in advancements in IoT drive the global smart home security market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Smart Home Security Market ," The smart home security market was valued at $25.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $112.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Smart home security involves the use of a variety of IoT-enabled technologies to allow consumers to remotely manage and monitor their home security. These systems can control surveillance inside and around the home as well as the accessibility to the doors if the home is equipped with smart locks. In addition, smart home security systems enable users to control their residences in real-time, alerting homeowners of any unusual activity or unauthorized attempts to open doors or windows. In contrast to conventional home security systems, smart security systems, continue to monitor and issue alarms even when they are disabled.

Request Sample Report at:

Moreover, with the growth of urbanization, there is an increasing demand for intelligent home security systems that can improve home safety and efficiency. This includes motion sensor detectors for individuals, home monitoring, notifications and alerts of suspicious behavior, and the ability to lock doors or windows remotely using a phone. Overall, the smart home security market is driven by the need for intelligent and automated security systems that can provide security in real-time, enabling individuals to make informed decisions and take actions based on behavior.

Based on application, the condominiums/apartments segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the smart home security market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rise in the adoption of smart home security tools. However, the independent homes segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.1% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the growth in the penetration of IoT devices in independent homes.

Based on components, the hardware segment dominated the smart home security market size in 2022 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. The rise in concerns regarding effective security solutions, including property damage and personal belongings safety, is the major driver for the growth of the hardware segment in the smart home security industry. However, the software segments are expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth in demand for connected devices and internet technology is one of the primary reasons enterprises are increasing their investments in smart home security software.

For Report Customization:

Based on device type, the smart cameras and monitoring system segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the smart home security market revenue, as advances in technologies enable smart cameras to provide a visual representation of the home and allow remote monitoring from any place. However, the smart sensors and detectors segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 21.1% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is because smart sensors and detectors devices are utilized in a wide range of scenarios such as smart grids, combat reconnaissance, exploration, and many scientific applications as monitoring and control mechanisms.

By region, North America dominated the market share in 2022 for the smart home security market, as this region has witnessed significant adoption and investment in smart home security systems, driven by factors such as technological advancements, increasing consumer awareness, and the presence of key market players. Thus, anticipated to propel the growth of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rapid growth in urbanization among individuals and the increase in investment in smart city projects, which further offers leverage users to experience better security solutions, and are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in this region.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report:

Covid-19 Scenario:

.The COVID-19 pandemic had significantly impacted the smart home security industry. While some sectors experienced challenges, others witnessed opportunities for growth and innovation. One of the positive impacts of the pandemic on the smart home security market was the increased demand for remote monitoring and automation solutions.

.In addition, the pandemic accelerated digital transformation initiatives across industries, further fueling the adoption of smart security solutions. As businesses looked to adapt to the changing landscape, they increasingly turned to IoT-enabled security applications and services to optimize security operations, improve monitoring, and enhance customer experiences. This surge in IoT implementation created opportunities for smart home security providers, solution developers, and service providers.

The market players operating in the smart home security market analysis are Abode Systems Inc., ADT Inc., Assa Abloy, Frontpoint Security Solutions LLC, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand, Johnson Controls International PLC, Robert Bosch, and Vivint Smart Home Inc. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the smart home security industry globally.

Additionally, several companies are also incorporating advanced and innovative solutions, as well as providing advanced technological execution in security operations to enhance the end user experience. For instance, in April 2020, Qualcomm collaborated with BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., to develop innovative display products featuring Qualcomm 3D sonic ultrasonic fingerprint sensors. Such strategic initiatives will provide numerous opportunities for smart home security market forecast.

Inquiry Before Buying:

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report:

1. Public Safety and Security Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

...

Web:

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn