Wooplus Announces Winners Of The Very First Miss Curvy Valentine's Pageant

WooPlus Miss Curvy Valentine Pageant Top 10 Finalists

Alongside Top 10 US Cities for Curvy Love Revealed

Neil Raman, the founder and CEO of WooPlus

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After weeks of anticipation and excitement, WooPlus, the leading dating app for curvy individuals, is thrilled to announce the winners of the inaugural Miss Curvy Valentine's Pageant! This groundbreaking event, aimed at celebrating diversity and redefining beauty standards, has captivated audiences worldwide with its empowering message and inspirational contestants.

From the vibrant streets of West Palm Beach, Florida to the bustling neighborhoods of New York, WooPlus received an overwhelming response from curvy individuals across the globe. Contestants from diverse backgrounds showcased their unique stories and beauty, embodying the essence of confidence and self-love.

Meet the Winners:

1. Chelsea from Florida

2. Mileydy from Florida

3. Iman from Georgia

4. Leonela from Puerto Rico

5. Madison from New York

6. Monica from Nevada

7. Zo from Illinois

8. Vee from Ontario, Canada

9. Eunice from New Jersey

10. Buxom Babygirl from Virginia

“These extraordinary women have not only embraced their curves but have also shattered stereotypes and inspired countless individuals around the world,” said Neil Raman, the founder and CEO of WooPlus.“Their stories are a testament to the power of self-love and acceptance, and we are incredibly proud to crown them as the ambassadors of curvy beauty.”

In addition to celebrating the remarkable achievements of the pageant winners, WooPlus is excited to unveil the top 10 US cities with the most curvy love! Based on data from over 9 million profiles on the app, these cities have emerged as vibrant hubs for body positivity and inclusivity.

Top 10 Cities for Curvy Love:

1. New York

2. Los Angeles

3. Chicago

4. Dallas

5. Houston

6. Atlanta

7. Philadelphia

8. Boston

9. Phoenix

10. San Francisco

“As a platform dedicated to curvy individuals, we are delighted to shine a spotlight on these cities that embrace diversity and celebrate all shapes and sizes,” added Raman.

The Miss Curvy Valentine's Pageant represents a milestone in the journey towards body acceptance and self-love. Through this event, WooPlus continues to champion inclusivity and redefine beauty standards in the dating world.



ABOUT WooPlus

WooPlus is the leading dating app for curvy people to enjoy dating without body shaming. It's also an inclusive lifestyle choice for them to feel attractive, confident, and loved for who they are. With over 9 million members fostering a supportive community, WooPlus has been featured by outlets such as Forbes, People, and the BBC.

