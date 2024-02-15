Cannabis Testing Market To Reach $2.44 Bn, Globally, By 2027 At 11.9% CAGR AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cannabis Testing Market

The cannabis market size was valued at $25.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $148.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A report by Allied Market Research titled "Cannabis Testing Market " reveals that the global cannabis testing industry reached $1.02 billion in 2019. Projections indicate it will reach $2.44 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027. The market encompasses products such as instruments, consumables, and software, catering to various test types including heavy metal testing, microbial analysis, potency testing, residual screening, among others. End users span cannabis cultivators/growers, cannabis drug manufacturers, and others.

Request Sample Copy of Report

The global cannabis testing market is experiencing growth propelled by increasing demand for cannabis legalization for medical applications in multiple countries, alongside a surge in the adoption of Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) within cannabis testing facilities. Additionally, collaborations between key industry players contribute to market expansion. However, the high initial investment required for establishing cannabis testing laboratories acts as a hindrance to market growth. Nonetheless, untapped potential in emerging economies presents new avenues for growth in the foreseeable future.

In 2019, the consumables segment dominated the market based on product, capturing almost three-fifths of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain its leadership position through 2027. Conversely, the instruments segment is projected to experience the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on end user, the cannabis drug manufacturers segment held the highest market share, accounting for nearly half of the global cannabis testing market in 2019, and is expected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the total market, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, LAMEA is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

Do Purchase Enquiry

Frontrunners in the industry-

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Waters Corporation

Danaher Corporation

PerkinElmer

Merck KGAA

SC Laboratories

Shimadzu Corporation

Restek Corporation

Steep Hill

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Trending Reports:

U.S Iron supplements market

Gastric Cancer Market

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn