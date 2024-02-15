Atomos Appoints Video Entrepreneur, Peter Barber As Executive Director And COO To Help Accelerate The Company's Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Peter Barber appointed as Atomos COO and ED

The appointment comes as Atomos looks to bolster its board and management, recapitalise, and harness its industry-leading technology and product suite.

Atomos Limited (ASX:AMS)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atomos Limited ('ASX:AMS', 'Atomos' or the 'Company') has appointed video entrepreneur, Mr Peter Barber, as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer (COO) to bolster the board and management, help recapitalise the business, and harness its industry-leading technology and product suite.Mr Barber has had an over 35-year corporate and video production career, initially in TV commercial production at AAV's Bank Street South Melbourne studios, and in Singapore, before joining Apple to lead the roll-out of its Final Cut Pro video editing solution and other professional video products across the Asia Pacific.In 2001, Mr Barber co-founded Blackmagic Design (Blackmagic), one of the world's leading creative video technology and software businesses, and remains a substantial shareholder in the company to this day. He held multiple positions, including President of Post-Production and Creative Services and Global Product Marketing Manager. In addition, he drove M&A leading the acquisition of seven businesses significantly growing the company's product portfolio.Mr Barber left Blackmagic as an executive in 2017 to spend more time with family and pursue other business interests in Singapore, but has remained in close contact with key industry partners and upcoming players.Paul Greenberg, Chairman of Atomos Limited, said,“We are thrilled to have Peter join our Board and executive team. Peter is an industry veteran known globally as a highly experienced and successful video technology entrepreneur with over thirty years' experience across all areas of the video production ecosystem. He will provide valuable insights and expertise as we ramp up our turnaround plan to fully harness Atomos' industry-leading technology and product suite.”Commenting on the appointment, Mr Barber said,“I am very excited to join the Board of Directors of Atomos, but also to lead the execution of our comprehensive turnaround initiatives that will bring value to all industry stakeholders and Company shareholders. Jeromy Young, Paul Greenberg and I have been in discussions for some time about introducing exciting new products to the creative video industry, and more recently the opportunity to join Atomos to implement these plans. Having known Jeromy for almost 20 years, including working together at Blackmagic, we have a very similar view of the video industry and the direction it is headed.“Creative professionals work in a demanding, fast paced industry, so they need quality, reliable products and workflows that provide the base for efficient production that help them grow their client base and revenue. I am fortunate to have worked in both the creative services world as well as being in sales and a solution provider, giving me a strong connection to our customers' needs and expectations.“Throughout much of my working life I have been designing video workflows, and sharing democratizing tools that empower creatives, something that resonates strongly with a company like Atomos. Our customers support the brand due to the uniqueness of our products and the important role they play in professional video workflows. While some episodes in the Company's recent history have been challenging, I firmly believe that with refocused product strategies and the reinvigoration of Atomos' core DNA with the return of founder Jeromy, we have the capability to grow beyond the Company's previous success and return it to its position of industry leadership for which it has been renowned."The immediate focus is to grow sales across the range of Atomos' world-class products, while introducing a suite of complementary product and technology services to creative professionals all over the world, with an eye on expanding into adjacent markets.”Jeromy Young, Co-founder of Atomos, who returned to the business as Managing Director and CEO in January 2024 said,“We are very fortunate to have someone of Peter's stature and experience join the Atomos team. Peter is a true global leader. Peter and I are two sides of a coin, equally important and extremely complementary. I very much look forward to working with Peter to return Atomos to a leadership technology position in the video production industry in both product innovation and customer service, and creating shareholder value.”--ENDS--

