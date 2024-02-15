Biden campaign criticized over TikTok hypocrisy

(MENAFN) The reelection campaign for United States President Joe Biden is facing criticism for its recent launch of a TikTok account, a move that comes on the heels of the administration's ban on federal employees using the Chinese-owned app. The TikTok account, named "Biden-Harris HQ" (@bidenhq), made its debut during the Super Bowl, featuring a lighthearted 'this or that' clip where the president shared his preferences for the Super Bowl and the upcoming election.



The campaign actively promoted its TikTok account on other social media platforms, directing followers to the Chinese-owned platform, ByteDance's creation. However, the move has not gone unnoticed, with critics pointing out the apparent inconsistency in the administration's stance on TikTok usage. Last year, federal employees were prohibited from using the app due to security concerns, raising questions about the wisdom of the Biden campaign's decision to embrace TikTok.



Republican Senator Josh Hawley took to social media, accusing the Biden campaign of bragging about using a "Chinese spy app" despite the president signing a law banning its use on federal devices. Similarly, Republican Representative Michael Waltz criticized Biden, suggesting that the president's eagerness to connect with young voters might compromise campaign data by engaging with a platform owned by a Chinese company.



In defense of the controversial decision, Deputy Campaign Manager Rob Flaherty stated that the move aimed to "reach voters in an evolving, fragmented, and increasingly personalized media environment." Flaherty's explanation reflects the campaign's strategy to tap into the popularity of TikTok as a platform widely used by younger audiences.



This development comes against the backdrop of heightened concerns about data privacy and national security related to Chinese-owned apps, with federal agencies having previously instructed employees to remove TikTok from their devices. Several state governments have also implemented bans on the platform. The Biden campaign's foray into TikTok raises questions about the delicate balance between political outreach and security considerations, underscoring the challenges posed by the intersection of technology, politics, and international relations in the digital age.





