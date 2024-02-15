Trump intends to deport millions

(MENAFN) In anticipation of a potential return to the White House, former United States President Donald Trump is reportedly gearing up to implement a series of stringent immigration measures, according to a recent report by Axios. The outlined plan includes the establishment of detention camps near the southern border, as well as the deployment of various executive powers to facilitate the deportation of what Trump envisions as "millions" of undocumented immigrants. Trump has consistently prioritized immigration reform and border security in his political agenda, making these issues central to his anticipated rematch with current President Joe Biden in November.



Axios, citing an anonymous source familiar with the plans, revealed that a second Trump administration would mobilize United States immigration officials, the FBI, and other executive branches of the government to carry out large-scale deportations. The strategy involves expanding fast-track deportations to individuals who have illegally crossed the border and cannot prove they have resided in the United States for at least two years.



Moreover, the report indicates that Trump intends to utilize legislation dating back over two centuries, enabling the rounding up and immediate deportation of immigrants with criminal histories. In a move that echoes his previous presidency, large detention sites are proposed to be constructed near the southern border to house migrants awaiting deportation.



The potential revival of the 'Muslim ban,' a policy restricting entry to the United States for individuals from certain Muslim-majority countries, is also on the agenda. Trump had initially implemented this ban, but it was rescinded by President Joe Biden in 2021 upon assuming office.



The reported plans signal a continuation and intensification of Trump's hardline stance on immigration, raising questions about the potential impact on human rights, international relations, and the broader immigration policy landscape. As the prospect of Trump's return to the presidency looms, the outlined measures are likely to become a focal point of debate and contention, underscoring the ongoing polarization surrounding immigration issues in American politics.







