MEP says EU requires its own nukes

(MENAFN) As uncertainty looms over the reliability of the United States' nuclear umbrella for European NATO members, Katarina Barley, the leading Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD), advocates for the European Union to develop its own nuclear capabilities. Barley's proposal comes in response to recent comments by former United States President Donald Trump, suggesting that Washington should reconsider defending NATO allies falling short of their financial commitments.



In an interview with the German daily Tagesspiegel, Barley expressed skepticism about relying on the United States for a nuclear deterrent and argued that the European Union should take responsibility for its defense. With Trump's statements raising concerns about the United States commitment to providing a nuclear umbrella for European allies, Barley sees the development of a "European bomb" as a potential step towards establishing a 'European army.'



The SPD MEP emphasized the need for the European Union to be self-reliant, especially in the face of challenges such as Russia's actions. Barley highlighted the importance of the European Union taking on the responsibility of supplying weapons to Ukraine if the United States were to cease its support, citing the necessity to address Russian President Vladimir Putin's perceived threats, including his public questioning of the territorial integrity of Poland and Lithuania.



However, Barley's call for European nuclear independence faced criticism from Martin Schirdewan, the leading European Parliament candidate of Die Linke (The Left). Schirdewan rejected the idea of nuclear proliferation as a response to Trump's rhetoric, advocating instead for a European Union committed to policies of reconciliation, disarmament, and social justice across borders. Accusing the SPD of engaging in "saber-rattling," Schirdewan stressed the importance of pursuing diplomatic and de-escalation efforts over the pursuit of nuclear capabilities.



The debate within the European political landscape reflects broader discussions on the continent's security and defense strategies in the evolving geopolitical landscape. As the idea of European nuclear independence gains traction, questions arise about the potential implications for transatlantic alliances, NATO dynamics, and the overall direction of the European Union's defense policies.



