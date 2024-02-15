Azerbaijan's Tax Policy Needs To Promote 'Green' Initiatives - Acting Ecology Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Encouraging
business enterprises in Azerbaijan to embrace 'green' initiatives
is crucial through the implementation of effective tax policies,
said Acting Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of
Azerbaijan, President of the 29th session of the Conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29)
Mukhtar Babayev, Trend reports.
Babayev made the statement during the forum "Tax System in the
New Development Period: Strategic Goals for a Sustainable Economy"
held in Baku.
"The environmental dimension of modern tax reforms has matured
into a powerful economic tool for promoting global sustainability.
It is critical that our tax laws not just support but actively
encourage businesses to embrace 'green' activities, invest in
sustainable energy projects, and support investors that use clean
technologies. By providing tax credits and incentives to
enterprises that incorporate environmentally friendly practices, we
can promote the transformation to a more ecologically conscious and
sustainable economy," he said.
Will be updated
