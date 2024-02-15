Azerbaijan Prioritizes Tackling Global Climate Change Issues - Acting Ecology Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Azerbaijan
prioritizes addressing global issues associated with climate
change, said Acting Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of
Azerbaijan, President of the 29th session of the Conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29)
Mukhtar Babayev, Trend reports.
Babayev made the statement during the forum "Tax System in New
Development Period: Strategic Goals for Sustainable Economy" held
in Baku.
"Global climate change, a major environmental concern, has
far-reaching consequences for not just ecological but also economic
and social aspects of sustainable development. As an active member
of the international community, Azerbaijan focuses tackling global
concerns. To mitigate the effects of climate change, Azerbaijan has
taken real efforts, such as increasing renewable energy usage and
developing more efficient green technology. The proposed measure
seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from economic activity by
establishing and regulating a system of carbon credits and carbon
trading," he said.
