Azerbaijan Prioritizes Tackling Global Climate Change Issues - Acting Ecology Minister


2/15/2024 2:09:55 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Azerbaijan prioritizes addressing global issues associated with climate change, said Acting Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, President of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) Mukhtar Babayev, Trend reports.

Babayev made the statement during the forum "Tax System in New Development Period: Strategic Goals for Sustainable Economy" held in Baku.

"Global climate change, a major environmental concern, has far-reaching consequences for not just ecological but also economic and social aspects of sustainable development. As an active member of the international community, Azerbaijan focuses tackling global concerns. To mitigate the effects of climate change, Azerbaijan has taken real efforts, such as increasing renewable energy usage and developing more efficient green technology. The proposed measure seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from economic activity by establishing and regulating a system of carbon credits and carbon trading," he said.

