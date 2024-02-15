               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's Economy Starts Year With Positive Signs - Acting Minister


2/15/2024 2:09:54 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. In 2024, Azerbaijan's economy has shown strong performance from the beginning of the year, said Acting Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Trend reports.

Jabbarov made the statement during the forum "Tax System in New Development Period: Strategic Goals for Sustainable Economy" held in Baku.

