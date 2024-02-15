Azerbaijan's Economy Starts Year With Positive Signs - Acting Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. In 2024,
Azerbaijan's economy has shown strong performance from the
beginning of the year, said Acting Minister of Economy Mikayil
Jabbarov, Trend reports.
Jabbarov made the statement during the forum "Tax System in New
Development Period: Strategic Goals for Sustainable Economy" held
in Baku.
Will be updated
MENAFN15022024000187011040ID1107854788
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.