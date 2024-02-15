One Of Azerbaijan's Industrial Zones Can Be Green-Energized - Acting Minister

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. One of Azerbaijan's industrial zones can be organized on a green energy basis, Azerbaijan's Acting Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said during the forum themed "Tax system in the new period of development: strategic goals for a sustainable economy" held in Baku, Trend reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.