American Senate chief claims Putin, Xi will rue going against US

(MENAFN) In a significant show of unity, American senators from both political parties have rallied behind a USD95 billion "national security" funding bill, delivering a powerful message to global powers Russia and China. The Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, emphasized the bipartisan support during Tuesday's vote, stating that the approval of aid for Ukraine and Israel sends a clear signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping not to underestimate America's determination.



The bill, which garnered 70 votes in favor and 29 opposed in the 100-member chamber, allocates USD61 billion in aid to Ukraine and USD14 billion for Israel's efforts against Hamas.



Additionally, almost $5 billion is earmarked for arming Taiwan. Schumer, in a post-vote speech, asserted that the passage of the bill contributes significantly to the security of Western democracy.



Schumer took the opportunity to assert America's resolve, stating, "Today we make Vladimir Putin regret the day he questioned America's resolve, and we make clear to others, like China's President Xi, not to test our determination." The Senate leader also highlighted the bill's bipartisan nature, stressing the importance of sending a united message to allies in NATO.



Despite the bill's passage, eight Republican senators engaged in an extended filibuster against the proposal, underscoring the challenges in reaching consensus. Critics, particularly among Republicans, have raised concerns about the substantial financial commitment, with opponents pointing out that the aid to Ukraine alone would bring the total to nearly USD200 billion. Democrats, on the other hand, argue that supporting Ukraine is not only crucial for its security but also beneficial for the United States weapons industry. The White House initially bundled the bill with a "border reform" proposal, but ultimately proceeded with foreign aid after failing to reach a bipartisan agreement on immigration.



The debate over the funding bill reflects broader discussions within the United States on the nation's role in global affairs, the allocation of resources for international aid, and the projection of American power in the face of challenges from rival nations. As the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, the bipartisan support for this funding bill signals a united front against perceived threats and a commitment to bolstering the security of both the United States and its allies.



