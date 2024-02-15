War Update: 83 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian aircraft have struck ten enemy troop concentration areas amid 83 combat engagements recorded on the front lines in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"In total, the enemy launched 4 missile strikes, 106 air strikes and 95 MLRS attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, because of Russian terrorist attacks, there are wounded and dead among the civilian population. Apartment blocks, private buildings and critical infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the post said.

In addition, Russian occupiers this morning staged another massive missile attack on Ukraine, using strategic aircraft. The air raid alert was issued across the country.

Enemy air strikes targeted Novosadove, Riznykivka, Kuzmynivka, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, New York, Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Orlivka, Lastochkyne, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, Vuhledar and Shevchenko of the Donetsk region, as well as Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 100 settlements in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic group of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains its military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops in the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack near Ivanivka, Kharkiv region.

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an attack near Terny, Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian forces repelled four attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve his tactical position.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back enemy attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers hold their ground, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. In the last 24 hours, Ukrainian forces repelled 34 enemy attacks near Avdiivka and six attacks near Sieverne and Nevelske of the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve his tactical position more than 20 times.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack south of Zolota Nyva of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian forces repelled three enemy attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic group of troops in the Kherson sector, the defense forces continue to take measures to expand a bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy still attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. In the past day, the enemy carried out seven unsuccessful assaults, the General Staff said.

At the same time, it added, Ukrainian soldiers continued to inflict losses on enemy personnel and equipment, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft struck ten enemy personnel concentration areas and three air defense systems of the occupiers.

Ukrainian rocket forces struck six areas of concentration of enemy troops, five artillery pieces, three ammunition and fuel depots, and three electronic warfare systems.