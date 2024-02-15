Russian Forces Attack Civilian Infrastructure In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops this morning attacked civilian infrastructure in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The morning in the Dnipropetrovsk region began with explosions! The enemy attacked civilian infrastructure facilities. I am grateful to the air defense forces for their work! We are clarifying all the information. Details will be provided later," he said.

Lysak added that late on February 14, the Russian army shelled the Nikopol district, using heavy artillery twice.

"The Marhanets and Myrove communities were under attack. There were no deaths or injuries," he said.

An air raid alert was issued across Ukraine due to the launch of missiles from Russia's Tu-95ms bombers.