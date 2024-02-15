Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 399,090

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 399,090 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and February 15, 2024, including 950 in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 6,442 (+9) enemy tanks, 12,090 (+47) armored fighting vehicles, 9,620 (+54) artillery systems, 984 multiple rocket launchers, 671 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 332 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,404 (+33) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,882 cruise missiles, 25 (+1) warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 12,691 (+29) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,524 (+1) pieces of special equipment.

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.

