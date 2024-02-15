               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sultan Of Oman Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On His Landslide Victory In Election


2/15/2024 2:08:28 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman, has sent a letter of congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the snap presidential election, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Your Excellency,

We are pleased to extend our sincere greetings and felicitations to Your Excellency on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During your coming tenure, we wish to reaffirm our true desire to further enhance our bilateral relations for the mutual benefits of our peoples.

We wish you success in achieving the aspirations of the friendly people of Azerbaijan for further progress and prosperity.

Haitham bin Tariq Al Said

Sultan of Oman"

MENAFN15022024000195011045ID1107854779

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search