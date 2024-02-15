Sultan Of Oman Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On His Landslide Victory In Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman, has sent a letter of
congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory
in the snap presidential election, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
Your Excellency,
We are pleased to extend our sincere greetings and felicitations
to Your Excellency on your re-election as President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan.
During your coming tenure, we wish to reaffirm our true desire
to further enhance our bilateral relations for the mutual benefits
of our peoples.
We wish you success in achieving the aspirations of the friendly
people of Azerbaijan for further progress and prosperity.
Haitham bin Tariq Al Said
Sultan of Oman"
MENAFN15022024000195011045ID1107854779
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.