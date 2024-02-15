Historical Buildings In Aghdam To Be Taken Under State Protection

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

At the meeting of the Expert Council on identification of immovable cultural property under the Ministry of Culture, it was decided to take under state protection a number of tombs, bridges, mosques, and baths in Aghdam district, Azernews reports.

Head of the State Service for Protection, Development, and Restoration of Cultural Heritage of the Ministry of Culture, Sabina Hajiyeva, addressed the meeting and drew attention to the issues on the agenda. The head of the state service said that at today's meeting, 95 sites with signs of history, architecture, and decorative-applied art across the country were presented for discussion by the council members in order to take appropriate measures to include them in the list of immovable monuments of history and culture.

Chairman of the Expert Council and Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, Prof. Gulchohra Mammadova, talked about the objects with features of history, architecture, and decorative-applied art. The rector noted that the objects of cultural heritage discussed for inclusion in the relevant list are located in the liberated territories and Baku city.

Then the comments and proposals of the Council members on the discussed issues were heard.

By unanimous decision of the Council members, the objects discovered by the State Service as a result of control and intervention works in the territories liberated from occupation were discussed.

The members of the Council considered it expedient to take appropriate measures on state protection of the graves located in Alimadatli, Boyahmadli, Kizil Kangarli, and Eyvazkhanbayli villages, the bridge located in Kangarli village, mosques located in Shahbulag, Abdal, and Gulabli villages, as well as bathhouses located in Aghdam city and Gulabli village.

It should be noted that the Expert Council was established with the purpose of making relevant additions and amendments to the Decision of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 132 of August 2, 2001, "On Approval of the section of immovable historical and cultural monuments taken under state protection in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan by the degree of importance".

The Council consists of the Ministry of Culture, the State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, the Main Department of Architecture and Urban Planning of the Baku City Department, the State Real Estate Service under the Ministry of Economy, the State Tourism Agency, the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan, the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology of ANAS, and the Department of State Historical-Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher". Shusha City Department of the State Reserve and the Ministry of Culture of Nakhchivan MR are represented.