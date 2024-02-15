Historical Buildings In Aghdam To Be Taken Under State Protection

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
At the meeting of the Expert Council on identification of
immovable cultural property under the Ministry of Culture, it was
decided to take under state protection a number of tombs, bridges,
mosques, and baths in Aghdam district, Azernews reports.
Head of the State Service for Protection, Development, and
Restoration of Cultural Heritage of the Ministry of Culture, Sabina
Hajiyeva, addressed the meeting and drew attention to the issues on
the agenda. The head of the state service said that at today's
meeting, 95 sites with signs of history, architecture, and
decorative-applied art across the country were presented for
discussion by the council members in order to take appropriate
measures to include them in the list of immovable monuments of
history and culture.
Chairman of the Expert Council and Rector of the Azerbaijan
University of Architecture and Construction, Prof. Gulchohra
Mammadova, talked about the objects with features of history,
architecture, and decorative-applied art. The rector noted that the
objects of cultural heritage discussed for inclusion in the
relevant list are located in the liberated territories and Baku
city.
Then the comments and proposals of the Council members on the
discussed issues were heard.
By unanimous decision of the Council members, the objects
discovered by the State Service as a result of control and
intervention works in the territories liberated from occupation
were discussed.
The members of the Council considered it expedient to take
appropriate measures on state protection of the graves located in
Alimadatli, Boyahmadli, Kizil Kangarli, and Eyvazkhanbayli
villages, the bridge located in Kangarli village, mosques located
in Shahbulag, Abdal, and Gulabli villages, as well as bathhouses
located in Aghdam city and Gulabli village.
It should be noted that the Expert Council was established with
the purpose of making relevant additions and amendments to the
Decision of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 132 of August 2, 2001, "On
Approval of the section of immovable historical and cultural
monuments taken under state protection in the territory of the
Republic of Azerbaijan by the degree of importance".
The Council consists of the Ministry of Culture, the State
Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural
Heritage under the Ministry, the State Committee for Urban Planning
and Architecture, the Main Department of Architecture and Urban
Planning of the Baku City Department, the State Real Estate Service
under the Ministry of Economy, the State Tourism Agency, the
Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, the Union
of Architects of Azerbaijan, the Institute of Archaeology and
Anthropology of ANAS, and the Department of State
Historical-Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher". Shusha City
Department of the State Reserve and the Ministry of Culture of
Nakhchivan MR are represented.
