First Meeting Of Working Group On Creation Of Alat FEZ Takes Place

The first meeting of the Working Group established on Free
Economic Zone (FEZ) Alyat was held. Minister of Economy Mikail
Jabbarov, Chairman of the Board of Authorised Structure of Alyat
Free Economic Zone Valeh Alaskerov, and representatives of
specialised structures took part in the meeting, Azernews reports.
During the event, information was provided on reforms on
diversification of the non-oil economy, a favourable business
environment, and measures to attract investments. Azerbaijan's
growing transit-logistic opportunities were emphasised, and the
importance of the Alyat FEZ was noted in this context.
The main objective of the FEZ is to ensure the production of
export-oriented products with high added value in accordance with
the best management practices.
Among the priority goals are attracting investors, providing
services with innovative technologies, stimulating economic
development by ensuring cooperation between foreign investors and
local companies, and creating new jobs.
Favourable conditions and offered incentives contribute to the
growth of investors' interest in the Alyat FEZ. The economic zone
will not only bring economic dividends to Azerbaijan, but also
strengthen its positions in the region and increase the strategic
importance of our country, which plays an important role in the
international transport corridors East-West, North-South, and
Middle Corridor.
The prospects for the development of Alyat FEZ and the
preparation of the roadmap for the activities of the Working Group
were discussed at the meeting.
