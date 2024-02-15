Kuwait Amir Congratulates Serbia On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic on the occasion of his country's national day. His Highness the Amir whished the president good health and the Republic of Serbia further progress and prosperity. (end) zhm

