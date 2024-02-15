               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait PM Congratulates Serbia On Nat'l Day


2/15/2024 2:06:38 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic on the occasion of his country's national day. (pickup previous)
zhm



MENAFN15022024000071011013ID1107854758

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search