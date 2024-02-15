Kuwait PM Congratulates Serbia On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic on the occasion of his country's national day. (pickup previous) zhm

