Ex-US presidential nominee believes Trump, Biden making efforts to conceal their age

(MENAFN) In the realm of American politics, concerns over the age and cognitive abilities of both President Joe Biden and potential opponent Donald Trump are gaining traction. Senator Mitt Romney, a prominent figure in the Republican party and former presidential candidate, recently expressed his views on the matter in an interview with the Associated Press. Romney argued that the reluctance of Biden and Trump to engage in public debates raises questions about their mental capacity and positions on critical issues. According to Romney, these debates are an integral part of the democratic process and provide voters with essential insights into the candidates vying for the highest office.



Despite the importance of these debates, neither Biden nor Trump has committed to participating in any such events. Biden's reelection campaign has consistently evaded inquiries about a televised face-off with Trump, while the former president has engaged in disputes with both the Republican National Committee and the nonpartisan commission responsible for hosting general election debates. Romney pointed out the irony in candidates finding excuses to avoid debates, emphasizing the necessity for the American people to assess the mental acuity and policy positions of those seeking the presidency.



Romney, who himself concluded his political career last summer, highlighted the reluctance of "a couple of old guys" to have their age on display. The 76-year-old senator, opting for retirement when his current term concludes in January 2025, emphasized the significance of public debates in a democracy. As the debate avoidance continues, the article delves into the potential consequences for voters and the democratic process as a whole.





