Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope Market To Reach USD 593.18 Million, Globally, By 2027 At 5.1% CAGR

Ophthalmic OR Microscopes market

The global ophthalmic operating room microscope marke is expected to reach $0.59 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope Market by Product (On Casters, Wall Mount, Table Top, and Ceiling Mounted), Indication (Cataract Surgery, Lasik, Keratoplastry Surgery, Trabeculectomy, and Others), End User (Hospital & Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global Ophthalmic OR Microscope Industry was estimated at $439.39 million in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $593.18 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

The global ophthalmic OR microscope market is experiencing growth driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of the geriatric population, the increasing popularity of minimally invasive ophthalmic surgeries, and a rise in eye-related diseases worldwide. However, this growth is somewhat hindered by higher customs taxes and maintenance costs. Nevertheless, the ongoing research and development in ophthalmology, coupled with advancements in ophthalmic imaging, are anticipated to present promising opportunities in the foreseeable future.

The on casters segment to dominate by 2027-

In 2019, the segment of ophthalmic OR microscopes on casters accounted for nearly 40% of the total global market revenue and is projected to maintain dominance by 2027. This is primarily due to the benefits provided by these casters-equipped microscopes, such as effortless maneuverability and repositioning, which aid in minimizing operation duration. Meanwhile, the wall mount and table top segments are forecasted to demonstrate the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The cataract surgery segment to maintain the dominant share-

In 2019, the cataract surgery segment held approximately half of the global market share for ophthalmic OR microscopes and is expected to maintain its leading position by 2027. This is attributed to the growing prevalence of cataract disease and the aging population worldwide. Concurrently, the LASIK segment is anticipated to achieve the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Key players in the industry-

Johnson & Johnson

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Inami & Co., Ltd

Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corporation)

Alcon (Novartis AG)

Topcon Corporation

Seiler medical

Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd.

