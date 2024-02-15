COPD And Asthma Diagnostic And Monitoring Device Market Updates : Projected To Surpass USD 8.20 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COPD and Asthma Devices Market

COPD and Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Device Market to Reach $8.20 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global COPD And Asthma Diagnostic And Monitoring Device Industry was pegged at $4.95 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $8.20 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The global market for COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices is expected to experience growth due to various factors such as the increasing geriatric population, advancements in diagnostic and monitoring technology, and the rise in respiratory diseases driven by factors like tobacco use, allergens, and air pollutants. Technological innovation plays a significant role in driving market expansion.

According to the World Health Organization, asthma affects approximately 300 million people worldwide, with 250,000 deaths attributed to the condition annually. In 2019, around 65 million people were diagnosed with COPD globally, including 16 million Americans, with numbers expected to rise. Factors such as air pollution, climate change, and allergies further contribute to market growth. Despite these positive trends, challenges such as lack of awareness about these devices, particularly in underdeveloped regions, and stringent regulatory processes may impede market progress.

The global COPD and asthma devices market is segmented according to product, indication, end user, and region. In terms of product, the diagnostic devices segment captured the largest share of revenue, representing over two-thirds of the global asthma diagnostic and monitoring device market in 2019. This segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position through 2027. However, the consumables and accessories segment is forecasted to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% over the forecast period.

Regarding indication, the asthma segment dominated the market, holding the majority of revenue share, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global asthma diagnostic and monitoring device market revenue in 2019. This segment is expected to continue leading through 2027. Conversely, the COPD segment is projected to experience the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Market Players

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Smiths Medical

Becton Dickinson And Company

Drägerwerk AG & CO. KGAA

Getinge AB

Invacare Corporation

Vyaire Medical Inc.

