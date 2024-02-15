Khushalii Kumar, Shantanu Maheshwari To Star In Psychological Thriller 'Crossfire'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Actors Shantanu Maheshwari and Khushalii Kumar, are teaming up for a psychological thriller titled 'Crossfire'.

The film is helmed by director Harish Raut, and it blends suspense and drama.

The film follows the life of Ipsita Dhar (played by Khushalii) as her life crosses paths with Bhanu Pratap Singh ((played by Shantanu), who has recently been released from prison. Their meeting soon develops a bond, with Ipsita becoming instrumental in Bhanu's journey of redemption, navigating love, betrayal, and the search for inner peace. Their relationship explores the complexities of human emotions and the consequences of one's decisions.

Talking about the project, Shantanu said: "From the moment I read the script, I was drawn to the film. My character has nuances that challenge traditional notions of morality. He navigates a spectrum of emotions and moral dilemmas, challenging traditional notions of right and wrong. As an actor, these layers offer an exciting opportunity for exploration. I am glad to be a part of 'Crossfire'."

Khushalii, thrilled to be a part of 'Crossfire', expressing her excitement, said:“I am really thrilled to be in this film. The storyline is captivating, offering a blend of suspense and emotional depth that will undoubtedly resonate with audiences.”

Talking about the film, director Harish said:“It's a psychological thriller but has a very strong human drama in the backdrop. With layered characters, I wanted young actors who could embody these roles authentically. I am happy to have found Shantanu and Khushali, and we are eager to commence workshops with the entire cast before we go on the floor in October.”

The film is produced by Praful Parate and Yogesh Tidke under the banner Sandsational Films Pvt Ltd. with Vivek Rangachari as the creative producer.

