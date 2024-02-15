Continuing 'Dead Relationship' Would Perpetuate Further Cruelty On Parties: Delhi HC In Divorce Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has granted divorce to a man on the grounds of cruelty by his wife, influenced by her parents and unable to establish a relationship with him.

The division bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal noted the unwarranted interference of the wife's parents and family members in their matrimonial life, causing significant harassment to the husband.

The court observed that the parties had been living separately for about 13 years, during which the husband was deprived of conjugal relations and faced multiple complaints before various agencies, constituting acts of cruelty.

The wife's inability to distance herself from her parental influence and form a relationship with the husband was evident, indicating a rejection of matrimony and its obligations.

The court said that insistence on continuing a "dead relationship" would perpetuate further cruelty on both parties.

It said that filing false complaints against the husband and his family members constitutes mental cruelty, undermining the foundation of matrimonial relationships.

Citing the importance of cohabitation and conjugal relationships in marriage, the court stated that prolonged separation without efforts to reconcile is an act of cruelty.

In this case, the evidence indicated no chance of reconciliation, with long separation compounded by false allegations, police reports, and criminal trials, constituting mental cruelty.

