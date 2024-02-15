Sp Mortgage Bank Plc: Savings Banks Group’S Release Of Financial Statements For 2023 

Document containing the Financial Statements Release is attached to this release. The Financial Statements Release can be also found at

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.