Central Bank Of Savings Banks Finland Plc: Savings Banks Group’S Release Of Financial Statements For 2023 


2/15/2024 1:16:05 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc

Stock Exchange Release
15th February 2024 at 8 am (CET +1)

Savings Banks Group's Release of Financial Statements for 2023 has been published.

Document containing the Financial Statements Release is attached to this release. The Financial Statements Release can be also found at

SAVINGS BANKS GROUP

Additional information:

Karri Alameri, CEO
Savings Banks' Union Coop
...
+358 45 656 5250

Attachment

  • Savings Banks Group's Release of Financial Statements 2023

