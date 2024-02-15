TGS Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSLO, Norway (15 February 2024) – Following the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 10 May 2023, the Board of TGS ASA has resolved to distribute a quarterly dividend of the NOK equivalent of USD 0.14 per share (NOK 1.47 per share) in Q1 2024.
Key information relating to the cash dividend:
Dividend amount and declared currency: USD 0.14 per share (equivalent to NOK 1.47 per share) Last trading day including right: 21 February 2024 Ex-date: 22 February 2024 Record date: 23 February 2024 Payment date: 7 March 2024 Date of approval: 14 February 2024
C ompany Summary
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) data acquisition, advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions. For more information, visit TGS online at
