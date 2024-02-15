Mycarrierportal Revolutionizes Anti-Fraud Measures With The Launch Of Mycarrierprotect

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jay Pelkey, CEO and Founder of MyCarrierPortal

MyCarrierPortal Logo

MyCarrierPortal Logo no words

MyCarrierPortal is constantly innovating. MyCarrierProtect will change the way brokers keep tabs on freight guards, fraudulent activity and double brokering.

- Jay PelkeySIMI VALLEY, CA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MyCarrierPortal , longest running carrier identity platform in transportation solutions, proudly unveils MyCarrierProtect, an advanced rating and reporting system designed to elevate anti-fraud measures within the industry. This cutting-edge system empowers users to generate comprehensive Incident Reports, covering a spectrum of carrier activities from deficient communication to double brokering.End-users can craft a report with precision by specifying the incident's date, location, defining the reportable activity along with a detailed narrative of the incident. Once the report is submitted, an automatic email notification goes out to all parties involved. A link will be included in the email to facilitate a response which will contribute to the original report. To enhance the safeguarding of the reporting data's integrity, only users with FMCSA and MCP verified emails can respond to an incident report.Carriers can now respond to an incident report via the instant email notification which contains the dialogue associated with the initial report. MyCarrierPortal users have access to a comprehensive overview of all reports and responses and can filter through reports using certain criteria.Aligning with industry standards, MyCarrierPortal's proprietary Risk Assessment has been fine-tuned to accommodate the MyCarrierProtect system. All risk factors, fraudulent activity, and incident reports can be explored in an easy-to-use, dedicated section. Given the gravity of fraudulent activity, risk factors emphasize both total fraudulent incident reports and general incident reports for an all-inclusive perspective.Customers can also customize multiple Risk Assessments, based on the criteria they deem important, and can effortlessly modify risk factors, adjust incident report thresholds, and alter risk levels."MyCarrierProtect is a game-changer in the fight against fraudulent practices within the transportation industry," said Jay Pelkey, CEO and Founder of MyCarrierPortal. "We listen to our customers; their feedback and suggestions are not just valued, but instrumental in enhancing our services. Together, we will fortify the industry against fraudulent practices and ensure a secure and reliable network."About MyCarrierPortal:MyCarrierPortal is a leading provider of transportation solutions, committed to innovation and excellence in the industry. MyCarrierProtect is the latest addition to their suite of tools, reinforcing their dedication to providing a secure and reliable network for all stakeholders.For media inquiries, please contact:Meg BoazDirector of Business Development314.775.4486...

Meg Boaz

MyCarrierPortal

+1 314-775-4486

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok