Etihad Reports January 2024 Traffic Statistics

Abu Dhabi

:

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has published its preliminary traffic statistics for January 2024.

The carrier welcomed more than 1.4 million guests onboard and saw its load factor average out at 86.04 per cent across the month.

“In January 2024 we saw a 35 per cent year-on-year growth in customer numbers and were flying to five more destinations than the same period in 2023, making us one of the fastest growing airlines in the world,” said Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways.

“We are meeting customer demand by adding more flights to key destinations, and Etihad is now offering almost 27% per cent more weekly departures for Summer 24 compared to last summer.

“We began the year by launching daily flights from Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Kozhikode (CCJ) and Thiruvananthapuram (TRV) in the Kerala region of India taking our total number of Indian gateways to 10.

"We are proud to have welcomed 1.4 million guests to our new home, Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport, and we eagerly anticipate introducing more of the world to both the new airport and the onboard Etihad experience throughout 2024, as our network and frequencies continue to expand."

