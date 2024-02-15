Gulf Air Announces New Summer Destinations

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Manama

: Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, has announced new summer destinations for June to September.



These include exciting new routes to Geneva, Switzerland and Rhodes, Greece, in addition to resuming flights to popular destinations like Malaga, Spain and Mykonos, Greece.

Geneva, Rhodes, Mykonos, and Malaga will be connected by two weekly flights using A321neo and A320neo aircraft. Additionally, Malaga will offer an additional three weekly flights using a Boeing B787-9, as reported by the Bahrain News Agency.

Starting June 4, enjoy flights from Geneva to Milan until September 27. Flights to Malaga run from June 17 to September 28, while Mykonos and Rhodes are linked with flights available from June 1 to September 28.

To offer even more flexibility, choice, and connectivity, Gulf Air will boost its flight frequency to Manchester with Boeing B787-9s, and to Rome, Milan, and Muscat with Airbus A321neos.

The flights to Manchester, UK, will increase from four to five times a week, commencing on July 5.

The flights to Rome via Milan, Italy, will increase from three to six flights, and Milan from daily to 10 weekly flights, commencing on July 2.

The flight to Muscat, Oman, will increase from nine to sixteen weekly flights, commencing on April 15.

