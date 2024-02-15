Haber Global: Ilham Aliyev's Wisdom Ensured The Realization Of A Long-Standing Dream

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Turkish TV channel Haber Global held discussions on
President Ilham Aliyev's victory in the presidential election in
Azerbaijan and the factors that ensured it, Azernews reports.
Experts - guests of the program - emphasized the far-sighted
policy of the head of the Azerbaijani state.
It was noted that it was due to Ilham Aliyev's foresight and
wisdom that the events that could only be dreamed of decades ago
took place.
In this connection, it was said that it was Turkic states that
began to play a leading role in trade between East and West.
It was also noted in the program that despite the fact that
about four years have passed since the end of the last war between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, Yerevan is still avoiding signing a peace
agreement.
It was noted that Armenia is encouraged by its allies. On the
one hand, France, and on the other hand, European structures, such
as the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE),
unilaterally support Armenia by demonstrating anti-Azerbaijani
stance and create conditions for its evasion from signing the peace
agreement.
The program also stresses that the Azerbaijani people responded
to external pressure with mass participation in elections and
support for President Ilham Aliyev.
