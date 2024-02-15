Yermak Holds Meeting On Conclusion Of Bilateral Agreements On Security Commitments Between Ukraine And Partner States

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has stressed the need to formulate a vision of what the Ukrainian army should be today and in the future.

That's according to the presidential press service , Ukrinform reports.

Yermak held a meeting on concluding bilateral agreements on security commitments between Ukraine and partner states as part of the implementation of the G7 Joint Declaration signed in Vilnius, the report said.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Heads of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva and Roman Mashovets, Special Presidential Commissioner for the Implementation of International Security Commitments and Development of the Defense Forces Yevhen Moysiuk, Head of the Security Service Vasyl Maliuk, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries Serhiy Boyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mykola Tochytskyi, Deputy Minister of Justice Iryna Mudra, Director of the International Defense Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense Hennadiy Kovalenko, representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi.

Yermak discusses preparations for Peace Summit with South African Presidential Advisor

Yermak emphasized the importance of all EU and NATO member states joining the G7 Joint Declaration.

"We have to map our needs and our vision of what our army should be like today and in the future, after the victory. Today it is not only a matter of our vision, it is also a matter of interaction with partners, a matter of our future membership in NATO," the Head of the Presidential Office said.

He noted that the relevant map of needs could become an important reference point for partner countries negotiating security commitments for Ukraine.

Yermak emphasized the importance of coordinating efforts between government agencies directly involved in the relevant negotiations.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine