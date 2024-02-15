Ukrainian Air Defenses Intercept All Russian Missiles Bound For Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces have shot down all enemy missiles bound for Kyiv.

Kyiv City Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Another combined missile attack on Ukraine. The enemy launched different types of missiles at Kyiv as well. They approached the city from different directions. The air raid alert in the capital lasted for more than two hours. Air defense forces and assets destroyed all enemy missiles bound for Kyiv," the post said.

The administration added that according to operational information, there were no casualties or destruction in the capital. The city's life support system is operating as normal.