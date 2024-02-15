Missile Attack On Ukraine: Infrastructure Facility Hit, One Person Injured In Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An infrastructure facility was hit and one person was injured in Zaporizhzhia during a Russian missile attack on Ukraine this morning.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"According to preliminary reports, an infrastructure object was struck in Zaporizhzhia. One person was injured. Information on other victims is being clarified," he wrote.

An air raid alert was issued across Ukraine due to the launch of missiles from enemy Tu-95ms bombers.