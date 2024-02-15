WB To Issue Working Capital Loans For Uzbekistan's Agriculture Projects

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 15. World Bank
to issue working capital loans, as well as credits for 10 years for
Uzbekistan's agriculture projects, Trend reports.
This was announced at a meeting on utilizing new reserves and
priorities in agriculture for 2024 organized by Uzbekistan's
president Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
It is planned to increase the production of 25 most demanded
types of agricultural products, for which 342 projects with a total
cost of 7 trillion soums ($567.1 million) have been developed.
The task has been set to attract production of 5 international
brands in the next two years. The companies will receive subsidies
of up to 500 million soums ($40,507) for the placement of
production, as well as cover the cost of attracting partners.
It is planned to utilize $655 million of foreign investments in
agriculture this year and new projects worth $500 million will be
launched.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan plans to allocate $315 million to expand
meat and dairy production.
The goal is to help entrepreneurs establish livestock farms,
purchase small and large cattle, and produce fodder. Funds will be
provided at 17 percent per annum for up to 10 years with a
three-year grace period.
MENAFN15022024000187011040ID1107854649
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.