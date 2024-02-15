Turkmenistan Exceeds 2023 Revenue Expectations In Budget

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 15. The execution of the revenue part of the state budget of Turkmenistan for the whole of last year amounted to 109.4 percent, Trend reports.

This was announced by Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan Serdar Jorayev at an extended meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held on February 9, 2024.

According to him, during the specified period, the execution of the expenditure part of the country's main financial plan amounted to 99.8 percent.

Furthermore, Jorayev noted that during the specified period, the revenue part of local budgets in Turkmenistan was fulfilled at the level of 104.1 percent, and the expenditure part – by 99.9 percent.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has consistently observed economic expansion through focused efforts in the energy, transportation, and infrastructure sectors.

The nation is actively implementing measures to attract foreign investments, with a specific focus on diversifying the economy and improving the overall business climate.