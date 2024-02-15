Turkmenistan Exceeds 2023 Revenue Expectations In Budget

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 15. The
execution of the revenue part of the state budget of Turkmenistan
for the whole of last year amounted to 109.4 percent, Trend reports.
This was announced by Minister of Finance and Economy of
Turkmenistan Serdar Jorayev at an extended meeting of the Cabinet
of Ministers held on February 9, 2024.
According to him, during the specified period, the execution of
the expenditure part of the country's main financial plan amounted
to 99.8 percent.
Furthermore, Jorayev noted that during the specified period, the
revenue part of local budgets in Turkmenistan was fulfilled at the
level of 104.1 percent, and the expenditure part – by 99.9
percent.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has consistently observed economic
expansion through focused efforts in the energy, transportation,
and infrastructure sectors.
The nation is actively implementing measures to attract foreign
investments, with a specific focus on diversifying the economy and
improving the overall business climate.
MENAFN15022024000187011040ID1107854648
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.