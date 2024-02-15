Some Forces In EU Likely To Stake In Fueling Azerbaijani-Armenian Strain - Latvia's Former Defense Minister (Exclusive Interview)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Some forces in
the European Union (EU) may be interested in tension between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, Artis Pabriks, former minister of defense
and ex-minister of foreign affairs of Latvia, said in an exclusive
interview with Trend .
He was referring to the latest clashes on the
Azerbaijani-Armenian border.
“I feel that there are parties on the other side of the border,
and possibly also someplace internationally, who would be
interested in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” he
said.
Pabriks believes that such provocations may be orchestrated by
political organizations or a few European Union member countries
seeking to ensure the EU mission's position in Armenia.
“I think there is somebody who wants to see that mission, this
is not a European institution as such, but rather some political
groups or maybe a few countries,” the former minister said.
Pabriks recalled that he was the first defense minister from the
European Union and NATO who visited Karabakh two years ago.
“I witnessed firsthand the devastation caused by this
long-running war in Azerbaijan. At present, Azerbaijan's
sovereignty is totally restored. I'd like to congratulate
Azerbaijan on the occasion of the restoration of sovereignty over
the entire territory, which is a significant milestone. For the
first time, presidential elections were held throughout Azerbaijan,
including the liberated territories. I believe that a significant
amount of investment will be required to economically reconstruct
this region of Azerbaijan, because roads, buildings, and the return
of people are all essential, as is demining the territory. It's a
big task. I believe that all of this will be done,” he noted.
Pabriks hopes that after the war ends, there will also be a new
opportunity to create more understanding and more rational and
pragmatic relationships between all three countries of the South
Caucasus.
He believes that after the restoration of Azerbaijan's
territorial integrity, there is a window of opportunity to
normalize relations between Baku and Yerevan.
“That is something both sides should focus on. The conclusion of
the frozen conflict has enormous importance since it eliminates the
opportunity for exploitation by numerous groups that could
capitalize on its unresolved condition,” added the former Latvian
minister.
Latvia-Azerbaijani relations
Pabriks noted that the bilateral relationship between Azerbaijan
and Latvia has always been friendly and positive.
“We have a small Azerbaijani community in Latvia as well, which
is an integral part of our society. We see Azerbaijan as a
political and economic ally. As a member of the European Union,
Latvian representatives also try to increase the interaction and
positive views about Azerbaijan in the EU. I think it is our duty
to show in Brussels the importance of Azerbaijan's role. And of
course, we have always supported Azerbaijan's sovereign rights over
its territories. We are looking to Azerbaijan not only as a
bilateral partner but also as a partner with which we work within
different international organizations. We have always looked to the
South Caucasus region as something similar to the Baltic region,”
he said.
The former minister noted that, in particular, Azerbaijan's
energy potential is highly important for the whole European
continent.
“But Azerbaijan's position is important not only because of its
energy but also because of its political stance. It is a stable
country, which is also a bridge between different regions.
Azerbaijan is treated as a very important country for the whole
Transatlantic Alliance, which would include not only European
countries but also North America. And from that perspective, Latvia
encourages good relations between the European Union, its Western
allies, and Azerbaijan. Because Azerbaijan enjoys stability and
prosperity, it also has good relations with Central Asian
countries, Türkiye and Israel. Azerbaijan has an extremely
strategically important position,” he explained.
In this context, Pabriks noted that the decision of the
Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) not to
approve the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation was a very
negative and wrong step.
“Unfortunately, we can see that politics is often decided by
votes or power struggles rather than right and wrong. The Latvian
government's and my own position on this decision were quite
critical. However, we are aware that the European Union is made up
of diverse countries and perspectives. Some countries exert
influence over lawmakers who make decisions in this area. I believe
it was the incorrect course of action. But I hope it will be
reversed as soon as feasible,” he concluded.
