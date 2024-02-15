Liberia: President Boakai Returns Home From Ghana After A Brief Working Visit

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia returns home following a brief successful working visit to the Republic of Ghana. While away, he held talks with members of the Ghanaian Government.



During his meeting with his Ghanaian counterparts, the President extended appreciation for the support received prior to and during his inauguration as well as the visitation by the Ghanaian Leader, President Nana Akufo-Addo.



For his part, the Vice President of Ghana, Honorable Mahamudu Bawumia expressed excitement for the visit and assured the Liberian Leader of their continuous support and commitment to Liberia.



Ghana and Liberia share a unique history of being strong proponents of stable democratic governance not only in West Africa but on the African continent by the peaceful conduct of elections and transitions from one democratically elected president to another in recent history.

