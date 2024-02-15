(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 15 (KUNA) --



1975 -- Kuwaiti MPs Jassem Al-Qatami and Rashed Al-Farhan submitted the first-of-a-kind draft law to grant women the right to run in elections and vote. The parliament was dissolved before the house discuss the bill.

1994 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree to establish Judicial and Legal Studies Institute, which aimed at providing education for public prosecutors, members of the Fatwa and Legislation Department and investigators.

2003 -- Former Minister Abdulaziz Al-Sarawi passed away at the age of 76. Al-Sarawi was a Social Affairs Minister in 1965 and a Minister of Post and Telephone in 1975. He was elected as MP in 1967, and appointed as Ambassador to Iraq in 1984. The deceased was an active philanthropist.

2004 -- The Asian Shooting federation elected, in a meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Kuwait's Sheikh Salman Hmoud Al-Sabah as chairman.

2011 -- State of Kuwait received giant oil tanker, Umm Al-Aish, which has a capacity of 2.1 million barrels. This is the second out of four tankers constructed by South Korean Daewoo company for Kuwait Oil Tankers Company (KOTC).

2012 -- Kuwait environment protection society launched a campaign to plant a million palm trees, coinciding with the nation's national and liberation days.

2018 -- Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) signed an agreement with Oman to acquire 50 percent of Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Complex. (end)

