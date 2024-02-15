Kuwait Oil Price Rises To USD 82.67 Pb Wed. - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rose by 53 cents to reach USD 82.67 per barrel on Wednesday, compared to USD 82.14 on Tuesday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Thursday. In international markets, Brent crude futures went down USD 1.17 to USD 81.60 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate fell by USD 1.23 to USD 76.64 pb. (end) km

