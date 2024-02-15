               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Oil Price Rises To USD 82.67 Pb Wed. - KPC


2/15/2024 1:04:52 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rose by 53 cents to reach USD 82.67 per barrel on Wednesday, compared to USD 82.14 on Tuesday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Thursday.
In international markets, Brent crude futures went down USD 1.17 to USD 81.60 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate fell by USD 1.23 to USD 76.64 pb. (end)
km





MENAFN15022024000071011013ID1107854635

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search