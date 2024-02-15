(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) SEHA's Abu Dhabi Blood Bank Services Attains AABB Global Accreditation for Healthcare Excellence







The accreditation highlights ADBBS's dedication to top international standards in blood handling and safety for patients and donors, in line with PureHealth's commitment to healthcare excellence

Abu Dhabi, UAE, February 14, 2024: PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, announced that the Abu Dhabi Blood Bank Services (ADBBS) has received formal accreditation from the globally renowned Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies. The accreditation awarded to ADBBS underscores its unwavering dedication to upholding the highest international standards in the handling of blood and blood products, as well as ensuring the utmost safety of both patients and donors.

Managed by Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, a PureHealth subsidiary, ADBBS is one of the strategic initiatives of the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH), which aims to advance the health and safety of all members of the community and ensure that healthcare is delivered in accordance with international best practices. ADBBS plays a pivotal role in supplying blood and blood products to hospital patients across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dhafra, ensuring the availability of safe and quality blood for patients in need.

The achievement solidifies PureHealth and its subsidiaries' role in advancing Abu Dhabi as a global healthcare destination known for its commitment to healthcare excellence and elevated standards in patient care. With a highly skilled healthcare team and a patient-centric approach, PureHealth is enhancing the quality of life for individuals in Abu Dhabi and UAE, while actively contributing to their health, happiness and longevity.

Saeed Al Kuwaiti, Group Chief Executive Officer of SEHA , said:Yet another remarkable achievement, another well-deserved recognition, and further proof of our unwavering commitment to achieving excellence and setting new standards of superiority. We are proud to witness Abu Dhabi Blood Services receive this prestigious accolade. Our dedication remains resolute in elevating healthcare services to the highest standards of quality. Our mission is to pave the way for a future where individuals can enjoy longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives, and we are on course to accomplish this goal.

Dr. Huda Khalfan Al Shamsi, Director of Abu Dhabi Blood Bank Services , said: "The entire process of blood donation demands the highest quality and safety standards. This accreditation is another testament to our relentless efforts to provide top-quality health services. We commend the dedication of the medical and support staff at Abu Dhabi Blood Services for consistently upholding exceptional care and procedures.

Blood, biotherapies, and specialised service providers worldwide seek AABB accreditation to demonstrate their resolute commitment to quality and safety in blood collection and processing, along with continuous improvement of operational systems within blood donation facilities. AABB-accredited facilities can be found in more than 50 countries worldwide, and since 1957, AABB has been a pioneer in ensuring high-quality assessment and accreditation. Notably, AABB is one of only three accrediting agencies in North America accredited by the International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua), a leading global healthcare evaluation programme.

With its extensive range of services and an expansive network that includes over 25 hospitals, 160 laboratories, and more than 100 clinics, all backed by a dedicated workforce of over 24,000 employees, PureHealth remains at the forefront of the industry, consistently establishing new benchmarks. Its efforts continue to have a transformative effect on the lives of individuals and communities, making a positive and lasting impact.