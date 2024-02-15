(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Department of Energy Reviews 2023 Performance Results and Reports







Abu Dhabi, February 14 – H.E. Eng. Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), chaired a meeting attended by several CEOs of water and electricity companies in Abu Dhabi. The meeting focused on reviewing Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Sector's performance results and reports for the year 2023, as well as discussing future plans for 2024.

The meeting is part of the ongoing exchange of visits and cooperation between the DoE and its partners in Abu Dhabi, aiming to coordinate efforts, discuss development plans that enhance performance efficiency and excellence, and address all challenges related to the energy sector, ultimately leading to sustainable development in the emirate.

The meeting, which was held at the DoE's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, was attended by His Excellency Eng. Ahmed Mohamed Al Rumaithi, DoE Undersecretary; His Excellency Dr. Saif Saeed Al Qubaisi, Acting Director General of the Regulatory Affairs Sector at the DoE; His Excellency Omar Abdullah Al Hashimi, Managing Director of the Transmission and Distribution Business Unit at TAQA Group; His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Suwaidi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC); His Excellency Abdullah Ali Al Sharyani, CEO of Al Ain Distribution Company (AADC); His Excellency Othman Juma Al Ali, CEO of Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC); His Excellency Afeef Saif Al Yafei, CEO of Abu Dhabi Transmission and Despatch Company (TRANSCO).

His Excellency Engineer Awaidha Al Marar praised the efforts of all companies operating in the sector for achieving the wise leadership's vision. He also emphasized that the DoE seeks to unify efforts and collaborate with various partners who play a fundamental role in achieving the strategic objectives of the Emirate in the energy sector and mirroring its vision through hard work and fruitful cooperation to achieve distinguished performance. Furthermore, H.E. stressed the importance of continuing to work on accomplishing joint initiatives and projects, and providing high-quality services that rise to the level of ambition.

Moreover, H.E. emphasized the importance of booting the efforts made to ensure the achievement of sustainability and climate neutrality targets in line with Abu Dhabi's vision and related national strategies.

The meeting also included a review of performance indicators and achievement rates of initiatives for the energy sector in 2023, along with a discussion on lessons learned through periodically monitoring the results and level of progress in the initiatives to ensure overcoming the challenges that may arise and finding solutions in a timely manner. H.E. commended the positive results achieved and emphasized the importance of achieving performance targets for the current year, 2024.