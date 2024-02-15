Shura Speaker Receives Call From Jordanian Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim received yesterday a phone call from HE Speaker of the House of Representatives of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ahmad Mohammad Al Safadi.

During the call, they discussed avenues for cooperation between the two countries in the parliamentary field and increasing the joint coordination in the international parliamentary forums.

The Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives underscored, during the call, that the State of Qatar had succeeded in hosting the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

He congratulated the Qatari national team on winning the cup for the second time, emphasizing that this milestone is a success for the Arab teams participating in the tournament.

For his part, the Speaker of the Shura Council lauded, during the call, the superb performance of the Jordanian team during the competitions and aptly reaching the final match, pointing out that the fraternal Jordanian team participated superbly in the tournament and impressed all.