Qatar Records Low Trauma Mortality Rates

Doha, Qatar: Qatar boasts a significantly lower trauma mortality rate compared to other countries worldwide. Professor Ruben Peralta, Deputy Trauma Medical Director at Hamad Medical Corporation, attributes this achievement to the country's highest level of care, advanced services, and technology. He states that Qatar records a mortality rate of around 2 percent, which is notably low.

The Hamad Trauma Center ensures 24-hour availability of dedicated surgeons, physicians, and other clinical staff with specialized training in trauma, acute care surgery, and critical care medicine.

“We have a state-of-the-art facility that is well-established, well-staffed, and well-equipped. Annually, we treat approximately 5,000 patients, of which 2,000-3,000 are classified as trauma cases. Among them, 35-40% is victims of severe road traffic injuries, while approximately 20% suffer from severe traumatic brain injuries (TBI) requiring ICU care,” Professor Peralta recently said speaking to the media.

He also highlighted the reduction in mortality rates due to Road Traffic Accidents (RTAs), crediting the Hamad Injury Prevention Program for its significant contribution. According to Professor Peralta, the previous mortality rate stood at 26 to 30 percent per 100,000 inhabitants due to RTAs, but now it has decreased to 5-7 percent.

The trauma system in Qatar, recently reaccredited by Accreditation Canada International, provides life-saving treatment through the Ambulance Service and Trauma Center, as well as the rehabilitation teams' efforts to maximize patients' recovery.

Patients entering the trauma system undergo immediate and urgent assessment. HMC Trauma Center has been Qatar's national Level I trauma center since 2007.

The Level I designation indicates adherence to the highest international standards for trauma care, with all major subspecialties onsite, including neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, anesthesia, emergency medicine, radiology, vascular surgery, maxillofacial surgery, and plastic surgery.

“The center delivers immediate medical, critical, and surgical care to all citizens who sustain major injuries.

“The clinical staff are experts in trauma management and specially trained to handle severe and life-threatening injuries 24/7,” said Professor Peralta.

“In addition to providing direct and immediate care, the Trauma Section coordinates multidisciplinary teams from various specialties to ensure each patient receives not only optimal trauma care but also the ongoing medical and emotional support they require,” he added.

The trauma system includes quality improvement programs, continuing education and research, a clinical research unit, support for families and communities, the Hamad Injury Prevention Program, and the Qatar trauma registry.