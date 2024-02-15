Remote Sensing Software Market Report: Harnessing AI And Machine Learning For Enhanced Insights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Remote Sensing Software Market

Advancements in remote sensing technologies & data in various defense applications drive the growth of the global remote sensing software market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global remote sensing software market size was valued at $ 976 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $ 2,606 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Remote sensing software refers to a platform or solution designed to analyze data collected remotely about various properties of land, sea, and atmosphere. This data is captured by sensors positioned at a distance from the target area. Comparable to graphic software, these tools facilitate the generation of geographic information using data from airborne, ground-based, and satellite sensors. Their uses span across weather prediction, land-use mapping, studying natural hazards and the environment, as well as resource exploration. Typically, the data acquired through remote sensing software is stored and processed using computers.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to observe the highest growth rate during the forecast period as the rapid population growth, urban development, poverty, deforestation, and land degradation in this region are causing the degradation of natural resources and deterioration of environmental quality which is leading to the need of reliable & timely information for sustainable management of natural resources as well as for environmental protection. Moreover, China and India represent huge populations along with fast-growing economies and relatively low levels of geospatial technology adoption at present; hence, generating numerous opportunities for the remote sensing software market.

The growth of the remote sensing software market is driven by several factors such as an increase in advancements in remote sensing technologies, a rise in the need for remote sensing data in various defense applications, the growing adoption of GIS applications for environmental risk management, and others. Moreover, increasing investments in satellite communication and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) payloads further drive market growth. In addition to this, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the lives of people and led to the rapid adoption of remote sensing software by the public sector to tackle the spread of the disease. However, regulatory issues and the lack of comprehensive government policies as well as the higher initial investments for commissioning of the remote sensing systems may hinder the market growth to some extent. On the other hand, emerging technologies such as cloud computing, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) further provide numerous opportunities for the remote sensing market to grow.

Impact of Covid-19 on Remote Sensing Software Market:

.The adoption of remote sensing software has increased to map the spread of the disease against different parameters including demographics, environment, and geographies to understand spread patterns & intensity.

.Moreover, this type of software has been utilized to determine the origin of outbreaks to devise preventive and control measures. With the help of surveillance and keeping an eye on patients, helps people in tracking nearby patients and maintaining social distancing.

.Governments of many countries have been utilizing remote sensing technologies to make decisions on implementing different policies regarding economic loss, city reopening, and arrangement of medical resources.

In 2019, the software segment dominated the global remote sensing software market share and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period, due to the rising need for geographic imaging to process vast amounts of geospatial data every day. These software save time and money, leverage the existing data investments, and improve image analysis capabilities with just a single software application. However, the services segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to the growing need for remote sensing and mapping consultancy, as well as GPS satellite surveying and positioning services in numerous industries.

Based on software type, the web-based segment exhibited the highest growth in the remote sensing software market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, owing to the growing need to develop an inexpensive, easy-to-use set of analytical tools for viewing remotely sensed imagery and accessing GIS data. Web-based management and analysis applications are witnessing significant adoption due to their ability to resolve various limitations relating to the costs of installing GIS and image-processing software packages. However, the mobile-based segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, as the ability of the smartphone-based remote sensing software to easily and quickly collect ground-level measurements is leading to the huge adoption of remote sensing software for various earth monitoring & research applications.

By end user, the global remote sensing software market share was dominated by the government & defense segment in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, owing to the demand for accessing accurate high-resolution imagery and the ability to deliver the information within rapid timelines is observed across various national security agencies and homeland security departments. However, the commercial segment is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period due to the ongoing adoption of remote sensing software to improve agricultural yields by measuring soil moisture and crop growth; locate sub-surface commodities such as natural gas & oil; and aid environmentalists in detecting ground, air, and water pollution.

Some of the key remote sensing software industry players profiled in the report include BAE Systems, Clark Labs, Earth Observing System, Esri, Harris Geospatial Solutions, HEXAGON, Merrick & Company, PCI Geomatics, Textron Systems, and Trimble Inc. This study includes market trends, remote sensing software market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

