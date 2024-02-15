HP Unveils New Moveable PC In India For Work, Entertainment

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) PC and printer major HP on Thursday unveiled the all-in-one (AIO) moveable PC -- the 'Envy Move' in India for flexibility in work and entertainment.

The HP Envy Move AIO comes available at a starting price of Rs 1,24,999.

The PC offers a 23 QHD touch display and is designed to be portable for at-home learning, entertainment, video calls and work. It is thin and light, weighing 4.1 kilograms.

The new Envy AIO comes with a keyboard pocket in the back to easily store a wireless keyboard when on the move. It is equipped with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel UHD graphics.

"The Envy Move AIO is meant to adapt to a user's every need, including at-home entertainment. It comes with an IMAX-enhanced display, ensuring consumers an immersive experience of IMAX-quality visuals, audio and premium digital content. Its adjustable HD camera and HP Enhance Lighting help keep users in the spotlight," the company said.

Moreover, the company mentioned that the new PC makes video calls a family experience with an HP Wide Vision 5MP camera, ensuring nobody is left out.

It comes with a range of in-built security features for consumers in the hybrid lifestyle era. The camera comes with a manual privacy shutter.

Additionally, enhanced privacy controls include the Walk Away Lock, which automatically turns the screen off as users leave.

--IANS

shs/prw