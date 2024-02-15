Bright Sunshine As Kashmiris Brace Up For Snow/Rain From Feb 17

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 15 (IANS) Despite clear sky and bright sunshine on Thursday, people in Kashmir are bracing up for moderate to heavy snowfall forecast to start from February 17 till February 21.

The Meteorological (MeT) department has forecast moderate to heavy snowfall in Kashmir beginning on February 17 till February 21.

Rain in plains and snow in higher reaches of Jammu division is expected during this period.

Srinagar had minus 3, Gulmarg minus 3.2 and Pahalgam minus 5.4 as the minimum temperature.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 12.1 and Kargil minus 11.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 8.2, Katra 8.4, Batote 6.1, Bhaderwah 2 and Banihal 6.8 as the minimum temperature.

